The Bulkley Valley Health Foundation has received a significant donation towards there 7th Annual Fundraising Gala.

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union donated $2,500 towards the Gala.

Executive Director of the BV Health Foundations Laurel Menzel says “BVCU has supported the gala since the inaugural event and we are so thankful.”

Menzel says that its sponsor like the BVCU that make it possible for the foundation to afford to hold the gala.

The Gala is the Bulkley Valley Health Foundations biggest event of the year.

All the money raised goes towards supporting healthcare initiatives throughout the Bulkley Valley from Topley to Witset.

Menzel says it is going to be a fun, classy event with a three-course dinner and a performance by a comedian out of Toronto.

It will take place on September 29th at The Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.

There is still some gala ticket available for purchase going to the events Facebook page.