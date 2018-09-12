Until they can find some more lifeguards, the Bulkley Valley Regional Pool will have to close on Sundays.

The change will take effect on the 23 of September.

In a press release Tamara Gillis, Facility Manager writes, “they hope the adjustment is only for a little while.”

Because of the Sunday closer, the pool will be offering its Sunday Evening Toonie Swim and Gym, on Saturdays from 5-7.

The facility says they are looking for people in the area who have lifeguard training to apply.

The position offers flexible work hours and is a good opportunity for students or anyone looking for part-time work.

They also add that if you are thinking of becoming a lifeguard, they will have all the courses you need to take before January.

The pool will be celebrating its 28th anniversary in December.