If you have ever felt like the government is not spending your tax dollars responsibly now is your chance to have your voice heard.

The BC legislature is holding public hearing get the public’s opinion on the 2019 provincial budget in communities across northern BC Starting Next week.

The committee will be in Smithers on Tuesday the 18th at 3966 2nd. Avenue, the Coast Mountain College from 4 to 8 PM.

You can register online to speak in person on the Legislative Assemblies of British Columbia’s Website.

If you can’t make it in person, you can also submit your questions online or via teleconference.

Stephanie Raymond, Parliamentary Committees Office says there are already seven people registered to ask questions.

There are still seventeen spots available for questions with ten-minutes allotted per question.