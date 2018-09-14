The nomination period for the Smithers municipal election ends Today (Friday).

People interested in joining Town Council have to pick up a nomination package and have it back by 4 pm when nominations close.

In the running for Mayor, Taylor Bachrach has some competition this year, including Randy Bell, who ran against him for the big chair two elections ago.

There are currently nine candidates running for Town Council, including 5 incumbents running for re-election.

According to Civic Info BC, more than 3,800 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Smithers Election.

Election day is October 20th, 2018.