The annual Terry Fox Run is happening In Burns Lake this Sunday, September the 16th.

Registration for the run starts at 12 pm at Francois Lake Hall.

The run will start at 1 pm, and there will be food, an auction and live entertainments.

Carla Carlson, a Committee Organizer for the Burns Lake Terry Fox Run, says “We have not set a goal because with the fires we are trying not to focus on the dollars this year, just come out and have fun. We are to have absolutely amazing entertainment.”

There will be four acts performing; Bev Hughes Highland Dancers, The Hampsters, Burns Lake Community Choir, and The Barkers.

There is going to a lot of food and drinks including hotdogs, homemade chilly and baked goods.

All the proceeds raised during the event will be going to the Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research.

She says the run is not going to be a competitive event people can come out and ride there bike, walk or run.

The rout is going to be 10 km and then finish back at the Hall for all the festivities.

Carlson says, “We are really hoping a lot of people come out and support us… with the fires, we are trying to get some sense of normalcy here.”

The Terry Fox Run is happening In Smithers this Sunday, September the 16th at the Central Park Building, on 1425 Main Street on the corner of Main Street & Highway 16.

Registration starts at 11, and the run will go from 12 to 2 pm.

The Hazleton Terry Fox Run will be on Sunday, September 16 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Registration for the event will start at 9 am at the Northwest Community College, Hwy 62.