The weather moving into this weekend is going to be a mix of sun and clouds for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray meteorologist says there is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain early Saturday with a slight chance of snow.

Overnight Friday it is going be 0 degrees to plus 1 degrees.

Wray says heading into midday Saturday we are looking at mostly clouds but “might even see a spot of sun poking through.”

He says, after a chilly start Saturday will be a high of 10 degrees midday and then in the evening Saturday, the temperature will go down to plus 1 degrees.

He says there could be a few sunny breaks in the afternoon but thankfully no chance of precipitation.

Wray says moving into the next week we will see a slight increase in temperatures with daytime highs between 12-13 degrees and overnight lows in the plus 1 to plus 3 degrees range.