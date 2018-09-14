Harley Davidson riders in Smithers are getting a head start on Christmas this weekend.

On Saturday, September the 15th they are collecting new toys for Smithers Community Services.

Stephan Graf Owner of the Harley Davidson shop in Smithers says it is about “making sure kids who need toys at Christmas time get toys.”

He says it Is something Harley Davidson riders do every year.

Graf says they are are hoping to collect as many toys as possible and you don’t have to be a rider to drop one off.

A representative from Smithers Community Services will be there to collect the toys at the end of the day.

They will also be doing a poker ride where riders pay $10 and go around collecting poker cards.

The winner of the poker game will take home half the pot, and the other half will be donated to help fellow rider Eric Dejong’s recovery.

Dejong is in recovery in Vancouver after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Smithers.

Donations can be dropped off at the Harley Davidson shop in Smithers at 4320 Highway 16.