The Burns Lake Terry Fox Run and fundraiser had a lot of success over the weekend.

The event raised $9,859 for Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research.

Carla Carlson, a Committee Organizer for the Burns Lake Terry Fox Run says “Despite the snow, sleet, and rain, we had a pretty good day.”

The event featured, food, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

About 170 people came out to in Francois Lake Hall for the run and fundraiser.

Carlson wants to thank everyone who came out in support.