With the nomination period over and election day, only a month away here is a look at who is running for office in Telkwa.
Current mayor Darcy Repen will not run for re-election.
In the running for Mayor, Bradley Layton, a current Telkwa councilor and John H McDivitt, a former Telkwa councilor.
For Village Council the candidates are:
. Leroy Dekens,
. Rick A Fuerst,
. Mathew D Monkman
. Annette M Morgan
All 4 candidates are running unopposed for Village Council, including 2 incumbents running for re-election.
According to Civic Info BC, more than 900 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Telkwa Election.
Election day is October 20th, 2018.