With the nomination period over and election day, only a month away here is a look at who is running for office in Telkwa.

Current mayor Darcy Repen will not run for re-election.

In the running for Mayor, Bradley Layton, a current Telkwa councilor and John H McDivitt, a former Telkwa councilor.

For Village Council the candidates are:

. Leroy Dekens,

. Rick A Fuerst,

. Mathew D Monkman

. Annette M Morgan

All 4 candidates are running unopposed for Village Council, including 2 incumbents running for re-election.

According to Civic Info BC, more than 900 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Telkwa Election.

Election day is October 20th, 2018.