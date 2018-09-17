At a vigil held Sunday for a woman missing for more than two weeks, Jessica Patrick (Balczer)’s family says that her body had been found.

As of 3 pm, Monday RCMP has still not confirmed the identity of the human remains found on Saturday.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says “no further information released until a positive identification has been made.”

Witnesses say the remains were located on Hudson Bay Mountain Rd. near Ptarmigan Rd on Saturday, September, 15th.

In a Facebook post on Sunday Mayor of Smithers, Taylor Bachrach says “I’m so saddened to hear that the body of Jessica Patrick, who has been missing since Augst 29, was found yesterday near our community.”

Bachrach says he spoke to both a family member and RCMP before posting the information to Facebook and that he felt there was enough information being shared by Baalczer’s family that he could acknowledge that it was her.

The 18-year-old young mother and member of the Lake Babine First Nation was the last seen leaving the Mountain View Motel in Smithers on the morning of Aug. 31st, 2018.

She was reported missing on the Sept. 3.

Vista Radio attempted to contact the family in regards to the information, as of 3 pm no one has responded.