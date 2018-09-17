The Lakes District Food Bank will be dropping off collection bags at all houses in Burns Lake on Tuesday.

the bags will be collected from peoples front porches on Saturday morning starting at 10 AM.

Bruce Martens, Volunteer for the Lakes District Food Bank, says “we anticipate having quite a few people in the next short time here dropping in.”

Lakes District Food Bank Coordinator, Candice Little says they are expecting an increase in people accessing the food bank due to the wildfires.

Little says, “All of the emergency services that were available to folks as the fires were still actively burning I think met the need at that time but as those emergency services are gone, and so that is not an option for people anymore we are starting to see the need build.”

Martens says that the food bank is hoping to collect 2000 pounds of food during this collection.

The food bank has a truck that delivers food tot he surround communities every two weeks.

Little says that if the need grows in the François Lake in the aftermath of the wildfires that they will increase the visits that the delivery truck makes to the area.

For a copy of the schedule, you can check out the foodbanks Facebook page for more information.

Martens says if you don’t get a bag you can drop off your donations at donation bins at the Burns Lake Royal Bank of Canada, Save-On-Foods, and Wholesale Club.