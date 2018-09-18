The Burns Lake mayoral race is going to be a big one this year.
There are currently four people running for Mayor in Burns Lake.
Mayor
. Dolores D. Funk
. Albert L. Gerow
. John Rauch
. Susan A. Schienbein
In the Running for Village council, five people are running for the four open seats, including one incumbent running for re-election.
Village Council
. Darrel C. Hill
. Bruce Martens
. Charlie A. Rensby (incumbent)
. Kevin A. White
. Henry Wiebe
According to Civic Info BC, more than 1471 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Burns lake election.
Election day is October 20th, 2018.