The Burns Lake mayoral race is going to be a big one this year.

There are currently four people running for Mayor in Burns Lake.

Mayor

. Dolores D. Funk

. Albert L. Gerow

. John Rauch

. Susan A. Schienbein

In the Running for Village council, five people are running for the four open seats, including one incumbent running for re-election.

Village Council

. Darrel C. Hill

. Bruce Martens

. Charlie A. Rensby (incumbent)

. Kevin A. White

. Henry Wiebe

According to Civic Info BC, more than 1471 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Burns lake election.

Election day is October 20th, 2018.