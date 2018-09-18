The local Smithers Harley Davidson Chapter was able to collect over 26 toys at their fundraiser on Saturday.

Owner of the Harley Davidson shop in Smithers, Stephan Graf says they also collected between $200 and $300 in cash.

Graf says, “the event went well for the way the weather went that day. I was really happy with the number of motorcycles that showed up..”

Graf says the amount raised all depends on how many motorcycles show up.

He says “every little bit helps.”

Graph adds they were also able to collect around $450 for a fellow rider, Eric Dejong, who is in recovery in Vancouver after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.

All the toys and money raised went to Smithers Community Services to ensure kids have something waiting for them under the tree this year at Christmas.