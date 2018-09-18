The has gained two new sponsors for the 7th Annual Fundraising Gala.

Aqua North Plumbing & Heating is supporting the Gala this year as a silver sponsor in addition to Cathy Staton of Manulife Securities returning as a gold sponsor for the third consecutive year.

Executive Director of the BV Health Foundations Laurel Menzel says “we know when we have local businesses getting involved in a strong, significant way, such as a sponsorship of this level, that we’re on the right track with what we’re doing with this event.”

Menzel says there are still a few tables worth of tickets available for purchase.

There will be a silent auction on the mobile app Handbid so even if you can make the event items can be bid on by searching for BVHealth Gala 2018.

The Gala is the Bulkley Valley Health Foundations biggest event of the year.

All the money raised goes towards supporting healthcare initiatives throughout the Bulkley

Valley from Topley to Witset.

Menzel says it is going to be a fun classy event with a three-course dinner and a performance by a comedian out of Toronto

It will take place on September 29th at The Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.