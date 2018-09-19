MP for the Skeena—Bulkley Valley riding Nathan Cullen, says not a lot is being done to protect B.C. Dairy Famers in NAFTA negotiations.

As part of the NAFTA negotiations, Trump wants American dairy products to have more access to the Candian Market.

B.C. is currently Canadas third largest Dairy producer, and according to the BC Dairy Corporation, the province contributes to the provincial and federal economies an estimated $1 billion per year.

Cullen says that Canadians are already well served by the current supply system and that if it goes through American products will flood the market and lowering prices for as long as it takes to wipe out Canadian producers.

“Its death by a thousand cuts. We open up more and more access to milk and cheese to other countries which heavily subsidize their industries, and then they outcompete the Canadain ones, and then you lose all those family farms,” adds Cullen.

The industry currently employs over 11 thousand people annually across the province.

“The worry is that Trudeau would open up access to the market to get some sort of deal and put a feather in his cap,” Cullen says.