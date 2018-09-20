With the nomination period over and election day, only a month away here is a look at who is running in the Village of Hazelton.

Current Mayor Alice Maitland is running for re-election against Dennis Sterritt.

For Village council, seven people are running for the four open council seats, including three incumbent running for re-election.

Council

. Wendy Blackstock (Incumbent)

. Doug Eftoda

. Suzzanna Lemky

. Julie Maitland

. Nick Marshall (Incumbent)

. Buddy Smith (Incumbent)

. Jody Tetreau

According to Civic Info BC, there are close to 500 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Village of Hazelton election.

Voting day will be October 20th, 2018.