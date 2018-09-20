A candle is made in honour of Jessica Patrick of Smithers | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The family of Jessica Patrick is travelling along Highway 16 from Prince George to Smithers today with what they say are her remains.

RCMP have yet to confirm the family’s discover near Smithers earlier this week.

The Patricks, including Jessica’s mother, were sent off from the Shell Gas Station in Vanway, west of PG, by dozens of people wearing red, singing traditional songs, and holding up signs in memory of the 18-year-old, including Priscilla Williams of Moricetown.

“Priscilla” is holding up a sign symbolizing unity & justice for #MMIWG; a moon is inside the dream-catcher in hopes “the family will be met with rest & comfort” | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/4zOor3Kv1y — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) September 20, 2018

She says she knows how scary it is to hitchhike along the Highway of Tears herself.

“I was very young myself, I was 16, and I didn’t really think the consequences of it back then, but it’s really gets me a lot. It’s pretty hard to think about that and for me to stand here today; community outreach just needs to be more open.”

She believes families with young women and girls need to be more communicative, especially if they’re choosing to get to places by hitchhiking, so more lives are not lost.

Williams explains she would leave in the early hours of the day to get to PG from Moricetown, hitchhiking with anyone that would pick her up.

She’s upset another young life has been taken.

“There are so many people out there right now, it’s not just aboriginals. I drive now and I pick up people because I know what it feels like to hear the highway, ‘please, please, please, please, stop!’ ‘Please, please, please,’ and you’re sitting there waiting for hours.”

Jessica Patrick was reported missing on August 29th and a vigil was held by her family on Sunday.

Before arriving in Smithers, the Patricks are making a stop at the Lake Babine First Nation, where Jessica was a member.