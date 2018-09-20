As winter approaches bears are starting to venture into towns in search of food.

Sergeant for the Bulkley Lakes Conservation Service, Kevin Nixon says he is getting six to ten calls a day about bear sightings.

Sergeant for the Bulkley Lakes Conservation Service, Kevin Nixon says the bears are being attracted by garbage cans left out in the open, trees with fruit on them, and bird or pet food that’s left outside.

“Ninty per cent of the bear call we get the call was preventative had people taken actions prior to,” he adds.

The Bulkley Lakes Conservation service is monitoring lots of bear movements, and Nixon says they are prioritizing the ones that are problems.

“People should expect to see bears up until the end of October or until the weather gets colder,” says Nixon.

He says the best thing to do if you spot a bear on your property is to stay inside and call the Conservation Service at 1-800-663-9453.