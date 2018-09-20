People line up along Highway 16 west of Prince George in honour of Jessica Patrick | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

WATCH:

The family of Jessica Patrick transported what they say are her remains from Prince George to her home in Smithers.

Dozens gathered along Highway 16 west of PG wearing red, singing, and holding up signs in memory of the 18-year-old.

The event also brought up concerns of young women & girls hitchhiking on what is known as the Highway of Tears.

“I was very young myself, I was 16, and I didn’t really think the consequences of it back then, but it’s really gets me a lot. It’s pretty hard to think about that and for me to stand here today; community outreach just needs to be more open.”

– Priscilla Williams, Family Friend

Before arriving in Smithers, the Patricks made a stop at the Lake Babine First Nation, where Jessica was a member.