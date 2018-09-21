A Quesnel woman, convicted of animal cruelty in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District three years ago and awaiting trial in Alberta, is due back in court on October 2nd to answer to a new charge.

Karin Adams is accused of breaching her bail conditions.

The 46-year-old was already facing charges of harbouring dogs, mischief, and impersonating a police officer near Red Deer back in July.

That trial is tentatively slated for November 7th.

Adams was arrested by RCMP after police say they seized eight dogs from her hotel room.

She was released on several conditions, including a prohibition from owning or residing in the same premises of any animal.

Adams and her daughter Catherine were convicted of animal cruelty in Houston back in 2015, and part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.

Catherine is also facing charges for a breach in Quesnel.

She too appeared in court this week and her next appearance is scheduled for October 9th.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now