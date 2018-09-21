With the school year back in full swing the Salvation Army in Smithers is making sure no child goes without lunch.

The Salvation Army is continuing there school lunch program and their weekend food packs for Smithers Public Elementary Schools.

The program is now expanding there weekend backpack feeding program to Telkwa Elementary School.

“By expanding the weekend backpack service to Telkwa we expect to provide more food to more families with the hope to better meet the needs of our communities throughout the Bulkley Valley,” says Tim Sharp with the Smithers Salvation Army.

According to the Smithers Salvation Army, last year they provided 6648 lunches and 1435 backpacks full of food to children in need.

The Smithers Salvation Army says if you would like to help with the program by volunteering or making a donation can go to the Smithers location, Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.