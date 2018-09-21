The Houston ice rink will be delayed in opening this season.

The Claude Parish Memorial Arena is replacing its refrigeration plant with a new one.

Manager of Leisure Services, Tasha Kelly says “we are going to have ice this year. This is out of our control until we get proper approvals to open our arena back up.”

Kelly says replacing the refrigeration plant is a preventive measure in response to the Ammonia leak at the Fernie BC arena last year.

Last October the Fernie Memorial Arena had three staff die of an ammonia leak due to a faulty cooling system for the ice.

Canada’s Occupational Health & Safety Magazine reports that Jeff Coleman, Director of risk and safety knowledge for Technia Safety BC said the accident happened due to aging equipment that was overdue to be replaced.

Kelly says the arena also has to address some Worksafe compliance issues before opening.

She adds that she is “really excited about the new plant” and the arena is working with WorkSafe and engineers to ensure the arena is up to date.

The arena is expected to be able to open near the end of October or November.