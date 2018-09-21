Smithers RCMP has officially confirmed that the human remains found last weekend are Jessica Patrick’s (Balczer).

The information comes two days after the body was released back to the family and then returned to Smithers from Prince George.

On Thursday, Sept. 20th the family returned home where people lined up along Highway 16 to pay their respects.

According to RCMP, the body was found on Hudson Bay Mountain Road, at a large pull-out, about 15 meters down a steep bank on Saturday, Sep. 15th.

The 18-year-old young mother and member of the Lake Babine First Nation was last seen leaving the Mountain View Motel in Smithers on the morning of Aug. 31st, 2018.

She was reported missing on the Sept. 3.

In a statement, RCMP say they are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of Jessica’s death. No other information is available at this time.

RCMP add the case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Jessica Balczer’s death is asked to please contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233, or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).