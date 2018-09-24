With the nomination period over and election day, less than a month away here is a look at who is running in the Village of Granisle.

Current Mayor, Linda McGuire is running for re-election unopposed.

Six candidates are running for the four open council seats, including three incumbent running for re-election.

Council

. Karen Barber (Incumbent)

. Marilyn Berglund

. Zarna A Dilley (Incumbent)

. Thomas J Liversidge (Incumbent)

. Calvin Thompson

. Randy G Weiberg

According to CivicinfoBC, there are close to 300 people eligible to vote in the upcoming Village of Granisle election.

There will be advanced polls open for those who can’t make it on voting day on October 10, from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Villages of Granisle Council Chambers at 1 Village Square.

Voting day will be October 20th, 2018 also at the Village’s Council Chambers.