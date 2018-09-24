Sunner days are coming our way for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan says we can expect above average temperatures this next week.

Castellan says, “project highs of 18 degrees Monday and Tuesday, a little bit of discrepancy, for Wednesday Thursdays and early Friday.”

There will be “some clouds are expected later in the week with a chance of light rain on Wednesday afternoon and Throughout the Day Thursday.”

Also on Thursday, we are looking at “temperatures averaging out to normal (13 degrees) they may be going up a degree or two by Friday.”

Castellan says despite receiving some rain, there has not been nearly as much as we have seen in years past.

Throughout September the region has have had half the average rainfall compared to last year.

Adding that since July we have had a “continued dry stretch overall.”