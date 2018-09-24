Curtesy of The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako

In the aftermath of the B.C. wildfires, The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is helping to connect those affected with the resources they need.

The Wildlife Recovery and Resilience Centre is open from September 23rd to the 27th at the Grassy Plains Community Hall in Burns Lake.

People cans top by any time between 2 pm to 7 pm.

Some of the resources available are agricultural support, mental health support, and financial support.

There are 15 agencies confirmed in attendance for the Centre including the Red Cross, Lakes Animal Friendship Society, and BC Hydro.

A full list of what organizations are scheduled to be at the center each day can be found on the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook page.

For more information, you can contact the Regional District of Buckley Nechako at 250-692-3195.