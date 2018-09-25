Chief Wah tah K’eght (Henry Alfred) Hereditary Chief passed away Sunday morning.

“Honourable, respectful, knowledgeable, story keeper, and language keeper- he taught many of us to conduct ourselves as chiefs and as Wet’suwet’en people. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and the most respected man I have had the privilege of knowing,” is how Chief Na’moks of the Wet’suwet’en remembers Chief Wah tah K’eght.

A pillar in his community, Chief Wah tah K’eght was the last surviving plaintiff of the historic Delgamuukw court case where the Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en fought and won the right to exist and have jurisdiction and authority over their land.

They won their court case against the federal government on December 11, 1977.

Chief Na’moks said that “He was our last living plaintiff, but he taught our nation how to move forward positively with conviction, with love, and with caring. But also to remember that we are Wet’suwet’en, we are unique in all of America, and he always stated to be proud of who you are not only as a Wet’suwet’en but as a human being. And he wanted that for everybody.”

Chief Wah tah K’eght was undergoing chemo dialysis but returned to Witset for launch fo the shared histories book earlier this month.

According to Chief Na’moks, he passed away on Sunday, September the 23 after contracting pneumonia.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrack says “it was a privilege to call him a friend. His loss leaves a big hole in our community and our region.”

Today we celebrated Wet’suwet’en chief Wah tah K’eght (Henry Alfred) on 19th anniversary of #Delgamuukw decision pic.twitter.com/InZgeLzWqL — Taylor Bachrach (@taylorbachrach) December 12, 2016

His funeral will take places in Witset on Saturday, September 29th starting at 11 AM for those wanting to come to pay their respects.

Hundreds are expected to attend his funeral including Federal MP Nathan Cullen and Chiefs from across the country.