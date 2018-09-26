After previously rejecting the motion to support the Communities on the Move project, Smithers Town Council voted in favor of a public declaration for the project at Tuesdays Town Council meeting.

The project is part of an initiative through the B.C. Healthy Communities organization.

Mayor Tayor Bachrach says “It’s essentially a declaration stating that we care about expanding active transportation opportunities like walking and biking in our community and that we encourage the provincial government to prioritize active transportation in their planning.”

Bachrach said a tie vote had previously defeated the motion; however, the community group, Cycle Sixteen requested they reconsider the vote.

The group is currently working on a proposal for a bike trail between Smithers and Telkwa.

Bachrack says the group “feels that the declaration made by Smithers, will strengthen their proposal for the bike trail.”

Councillor Frank Wray opposed the motion due to fear the province might implement guidelines that are not conducive with northern communities.

There is no cost for Smither to endorse the statement, but it does encourage the government to invest more money into active transportation.

Councillor Phil Brienesse said, “the dollar ask compared to what we spend annually on car transportation is a pretty small investment.”