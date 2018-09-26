As flu season approaches, a new study reports that the majority of B.C. residents believe in the importance of the flu vaccine.

Insights West conducted the poll on behalf of London Drugs.

It stated that six in 10 Britsh Columbians plan on getting the flu shot, but 78 per cent of residents believe it is essential to help protect those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness.

The disconnect could be due to the fact one in five residents said they forget to get the shot each year.

According to Northern Health “every year, about 1,400 people in B.C. die from influenza and complications of influenza, such as pneumonia. The peak of the influenza season is traditionally November to April.”

“It can take up to two weeks for the vaccine to become effective, so we recommend patients get their flu shot annually as soon as it becomes available. Getting the vaccine early helps ensure patients are protected before flu season peaks,” says Gianni Del Negro, a Pharmacist at London Drugs.

Flu shots are available, at most pharmacies, walk-in clinics, and by doctors appoints.

A list of places where you can get the flu shot is listed on the ImmunizeBC website.