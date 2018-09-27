Heart Health affects ‘all of us.’

That’s according to Northern Health as a new consultation series is continuing its tour through the region, with a focus on learning the public’s needs when it comes to maintaining a healthy heart.

Tonight, Smithers residents will have their chance to speak with healthcare professionals, 7PM to 9PM at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge off Highway 16.

The meeting’s goal is threefold:

Provide residents with information on heart health and the services across the continuum of care from prevention to treatment

Engage residents in discussions about heart health and to learn about their priorities, what works well, where there are barriers, and opportunities for improvement

Listen, record, and report back on health concerns, hopes, and ideas

Refreshments will be provided for the public during the two-hour consultation.

Smithers is one of 17 communities Northern Health is touring through, with stops already made in Kitimat, Terrace, and Hazelton.

Northern Health’s remaining schedule is as follows; times and locations can be found here.