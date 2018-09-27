A local resident has organized a walk to honor the survivors of residential schools.

The three-day walk will start at the former Lejac Residential School near Fraser Lake at 1 pm on Friday, September 28 and continue for around four hours each day.

Heather Holland organizer for the event and member of the Wet’suwet’en Nation says “I really think this will symbolize the strength and unity and resilience that we have as indigenous people, including my dad we need to hour them and bring awareness and recognition to the impacts of residential school.”

Holland says both of her parents are survivors of Lejac’s Residential School.

The walk is part of Orange Shirt Day which commemorates the survivors and victims of the residential school system and will finish in Burns Lake at Margaret Patrick Memorial Hall on September 30th.

Holland says the effects of residential schools are felt not just for survivors but for their descendants as well.

Holland will be walking with family and friends but says anyone who would like to join is welcome.

There were 139 residents schools in Canada and last school closed only 22 years ago in 1996.

According to the Truth and Reconciliation chair, Justice Murray Sinclair, its estimated over 6000 children died in residential schools.

A list of events happing to commemorate Orange Shirt day on September 30th can be found on the Orange Shirt Day website.