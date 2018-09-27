Gains in the energy, tech, and industrials sectors helped the TSX move up 35 points today.

Canada’s stock exchange finished in the green for a second consecutive day despite losses five of 11 sectors, including financials and health care.

Energy moved up 1.7 percent, aided by an increase in oil prices.

Global supply concerns continue with U.S. sanctions on Iran a month-and-a-half away. Oil finished 57 cents higher at $72.14 a barrel.

In New York, investors were in a buying mood, bolstered by a strong day from Apple and positive economic data, along with the U.S. central bank raising interest rates for a third time this year.

The Dow retreated from triple digit gains earlier in the day but still managed to snap a three-session losing skid by climbing 54 points.

Apple shares moved up two percent after analyst J.P. Morgan gave the tech giant a buy rating.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 51 points on the back of Apple and jumps in shares of Amazon and Facebook.

This marked Nasdaq’s best day since Aug. 2.

After slipping nearly half a cent against the greenback yesterday, the loonie dropped 17/100ths of a cent to $0.7662 US amid ongoing NAFTA turmoil.

Gold finished near a six-week low, dropping $11.60 to $1,185 an ounce, as the yellow metal was pressured by a rising U.S. dollar.

Regarding Sunday’s U.S.-imposed deadline to remodel NAFTA, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said “we’re running out of time” as talks between Canada and the U.S. drag on in Washington.

The U.S. is contemplating moving ahead with a NAFTA deal with Mexico, leaving Canada out of the equation.