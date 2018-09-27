The Bulkley Valley Health Foundation’s 7th Annual Fundraising Gala has gained two news sponsors from its own board members.

President of All-West Glass, Laura Straton and Kat Stroet, Owner of Larkspur Floral Design both sit on the Gala Committee’s Board of Directors are donating both goods and services in addition to there work with the foundation.

Executive Director of the BV Health Foundations Laurel Menzel says “both kat and Laura are extremely supportive, helpful people.”

The Gala is the Bulkley Valley Health Foundations biggest event of the year.

Menzel says after paying expenses the gala usually raises between 60 to 70 thousand dollars, but she is “hoping this year’s success will surpass previous years.”

All the money raised goes towards supporting healthcare initiatives throughout the Bulkley

Valley from Topley to Witset.

This year’s entertainment is Toronto comedian, Graham Chittenden.

Menzel says “Its a fundraiser, first and foremost, but its also a special night for attendees and something we hope our Sponsors take pride in, as well.”

It will take place in two days on September 29th at The Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.