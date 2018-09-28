The warm weather we have been enjoying for the past week in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is coming to an end.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Doug Lundquist says Friday will be the last warm day of the week with a high of 16 degrees.

“There is a cold front moving down from the back door through the Albert aside, back into the interior that is going to cool things off for the weekend. We are expecting some sun on Saturday with a high of about 9 degrees.”

Sunday is going to be a bit cooler with a high of about 7 degrees.

“Continuing cool for the early week with highs in the 6-9 degrees and the high this time of year is usually about 13 degrees,” says Lundquist.

On Wednesday Lundquist say there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow.

“Maybe you might just squeak out of it avoiding the snow being forecast further east,” adds Lundquist.

He says that “In the middle of next week, there could be flurries during nighttime hours and over higher terrain any time of the day. To have snow in October is not that unusual in the central interior but we will have to see when that comes.”