A poll by Insights West, on behalf of London Drugs, shows 78% of British Columbians think it is important to get a flu shot. Despite this, the results show on six in ten actually plan on getting it.

Health experts have updated this year’s flu vaccine to protect against the viruses they believe will be circulating during flu season.

“There are a few different preparations of the flu shot actually available. The flu shot that is going to be available free to the public this year will have three different strains that it’s going to protect against,” explains Prince George London Drugs Pharmacy Manager Ashley Roberts.

“It has influenza A, so it protects against both H1N1 and H3N2 strains, and then an influenza B strain.”

The free shot will be available at London Drugs next month, while a private shot is now available for those five years and older for $20.

When considering if you should get a flu shot, Roberts notes there are groups of people who are more susceptible to contracting the virus.

“Children six to 59 months of age would be considered in the higher risk group, pregnant woman are at a higher risk for complications, adults and children with certain chronic health conditions, and people over the age of 65. Also, of course, people capable of transferring influenza to those high risk groups.”

Listed in the Insights West poll are the three highest-voted reasons as to why people would choose not to get vaccinated. They include the belief you do not need one if you are healthy (35%), concerns about negative side effects (25%), and worries the vaccine would make them sick (23%).

Roberts says it is time to debunk the myth flu shots can make the person receiving them sick. She explains the viruses in the vaccine are either killed or too weak to do any damage.