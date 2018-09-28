The Wildfire Recovery and Resilience Center reports that the event was a success.

The center was open from September 23rd to the 27th at the Grassy Plains Community Hall in Burns Lake.

Chair of the Regional Direct of Bulkley Nechako, Bill Miller says that the center was an essential event.

Miller says that they heard from a lot of people who were spending hours on the phone, trying to access services, he adds that “it was really good to have it all accessible in one room.”

According to Miller, most people were there to access the Red Cross Services which among other things gave people some supplies like food to get settled back in their homes.

The province also supplied clean-up kits for people returning to their homes.

Miller says they are working with the Red Cross to try and provide some of the same services to the North Side of Francois Lake.

He estimates the Wildfire Recovery and Resilience Center helped around 100 people a day.

Miller says the short-term needs are being met, but they still need to address the long-term problems.