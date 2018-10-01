Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

You probably can see your breath every morning and evening in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District whenever you head outdoors this time of year.

Local residents probably saw it more often this year due to the abrupt seasonal that took place across Northern BC.

In September, Smithers saw an average temperature of nine degrees, while average high is closer to 10 for this time of year.

For as cool as it was, it was equally as dry.

“Smithers had about 28.2 millimetres of rain and the normal should around 53.8 so that’s about 52% of the normal,” said Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

This week’s forecast will daily highs jump between eight and ten degrees Celsius with overnight low dipping below zero.