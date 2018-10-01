A judge has decided to increase the bail conditions of former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold.

He appeared in Court on October 1st to have his bale conditions renewed.

The judge agreed to have his bail raised from $2, 500 to $50, 000 as well as have his passport taken a way to prevent any flight risks.

Strimbold has been charged with 29 counts of sexual-related charges against minors.

The charges involve six boys, all between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old.

According to the crown the alleged assaults took place between 2010 to 2017 and often took place when the boys were asleep and had been consuming alcohol.

Strimbold has also been ordered not to have any contact with the plaintiffs involved or their parents including visiting there schools or workplaces.

A hearing to set his trial date will be at the and of the month on October 29th at 10 AM in Smithers Supreme Court.