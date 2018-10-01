There was overwhelming support from Prince George City Council for the Canadian Federation of Engineering Students (CFES).

Three representatives from the CFES brought a presentation council’s Oct. 1st meeting to propose a partnership with them for the Conference on Sustainability in Engineering 2019. The three day conference would bring 80 students from across Canada for case competition, workshops, technical tours, and networking.

The CFES presenters offered two tiers of support the city could take, a platinum sponsorship for $10,000 or a full partnership at $15,000 that includes advertising, a linked logo on the website, a career fair booth and full access to the conference.

According to Laura Fredrickson, co-chair for the CFES, said the conference aims to “engage and educate” future engineers about sustainability.

Council opted to go for the full partnership, the money of which will come out of next year’s council contingency.