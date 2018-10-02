The 7th Annual Bulkley Valley Health Gala raised an estimated $60, 000 for healthcare initiatives in the region.
Executive Director of the B.V. Health Foundations Laurel Menzel says that it was a sold out event.
She says, “everybody made a difference there were donations made at the gala from $10 all the way up to $500.”
The auction raised an estimated $30, 000 towards the nights total.
All the money raised will be going to a variety of causes.
On November 15th is the foundations grant intake deadline.
Interested parties can go online and apply for funding for their health-related program, initiative, or purchase that they need for their organization.
Menzel says she is grateful to all the community members who rallied together to make the night possible.