The 7th Annual Bulkley Valley Health Gala raised an estimated $60,000 for healthcare initiatives in the region.

Executive Director of the B.V. Health Foundations Laurel Menzel says that it was a sold out event.

She says, “everybody made a difference there were donations made at the gala from $10 all the way up to $500.”

The auction raised an estimated $30,000 towards the nights total.

All the money raised will be going to a variety of causes.

November 15th is the foundations grant intake deadline.

Interested parties can go online and apply for funding for their health-related program, initiative, or purchase that they need for their organization.

Menzel says she is grateful to all the community members who rallied together to make the night possible.