Local businesses from Smithers and Hazleton are competing in the Thrive North Business challenge finals this week.

Happy Soles Foot Care and Tiny Life Supply are both finalists for the Growth Opportunity category, and for the Best New Business award, Pioneer Passive Homes is a finalist.

The competition is an opportunity for entrepreneurs in Northern B.C. to develop new or existing business ideas.

Jake Daly, Marking Director for Tiny Life Supply, says that participating in competitions like this is an excellent way for people starting a business to get support.

“There’s the cash prize, but more so it is a networking opportunity. There are so many cool opportunities for young entrepreneurs and business owners in the north and especially in Smithers,” he adds.

Daly says if they win the money will go towards marketing and hiring a new employee to help them keep up with their growing business.

The winner from each of the three categories will receive $10, 000 to further their ideas for their business.

Thrive North will announce the winners on Thursday, but the public can vote for the People Choice Award on their website.