Civic election campaigning continues across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Tonight, Smithers residents will have a chance to meet this year’s runners for Town Council as part of a two-hour All-Candidates Forum.

The debate will feature the two mayoral candidates …

Taylor Bachrach (Incumbent)

Randy Bell

And, all 10 council runners campaigning for six positions.

Gladys Atrill (Incumbent)

Colin Bateman

Lorne Benson

Phil Brienese (Incumbent)

Greg Brown (Incumbent)

John Buikema

Tim Sharp

Casda Thomas

Frank Wray (Incumbent)

Ryan Zapisocki

Residents will hear the vision each of the candidates have for the Town for the next four years at the event hosted by the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB).

The debate takes place 7PM to 9PM at the Della Herman Theatre.

General voting day is slated for Saturday, October 20th.