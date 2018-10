Commuters traveling on the Southside of Burns Lake for the next week are going to run into delays.

From today until October 12 there will be road closures on Ootsa Road East at 7.5 km to Spillway.

Closures will be effective 7 AM to & PM to accommodate dam maintenance.

Drivers may want to look into alternative routes during this time.

Officials say delays could be up to 20 minutes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.