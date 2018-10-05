A lost property from the 2018 BC Wildfire season | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) will be getting $5 million to assist agricultural producers in recovering from the recent wildfires.

The money comes from both the Federal and Provincial Government and will go to farmers and ranchers affected by the Shovel Lake, Verdun Mountain, and the Nadina Lake wildfires.

RDBN Chair Bill Miller says the money will help with the long-term goals for recovery.

“There is going to be a need for feed for the winter. Rehabilitation of fencing and all of that sort of stuff.”

He adds that crop producing and grass grazing areas are also going to need to help with rehabilitation.

Miller says farmers may need help all the way into next winter ensuring there is enough hay for the animals.

He adds that it is up to the farmers and ranchers to let the RDBN know what the main priorities need to be for the money.

Farms and ranchers applying for the fund can find information with the 2018 British Columbia Wildfire Recovery Initiative.

People who have been put in place to help farmers with the application process and can be reached via phone at 1 (888) 332-3352 or email AgriRecoveryWildfireInitaitive@gov.bc.ca.