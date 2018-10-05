CBC’s Still Standing will have a northern BC taste to it next week.

Canadian comedian Jonny Harris travelled to Fraser Lake for the show, which explores small Canadian towns on the ropes before Harris delivers an original stand-up comedy routine tailor made for that community.

Mayor Dwayne Lindstrom believes it will be a great story.

“I haven’t seen it, I was out of town that weekend that it was being done so I’m looking forward to seeing this. All small towns are the same, they like to have some recognition of their area, it’s going to be pretty exciting to se it.”

Losing their largest employer and only grocery store is focused on from the official description of the episode. Lindstrom hopes the village’s resiliency is portrayed well on the show.

“We’ve had some major catastrophes that have happened in the last couple years but everybody still has their humour and we’re not walking around drooping our heads, everybody is looking for new ways to just make things better.”

The episode airs Tuesday at 5pm.