Smithers own, Tiny Life Supply bring home the Peoples Choice Award at the Thrive North Business Challenge.

Tiny Life Supply was a finalist in the Growth Opportunity category for expanding their business.

Marking Director for Tiny Life Supply, Jake Daly says

“A bunch of people from the community, down here, people at the event, and lots of our network online really routed for us and it feels s pretty cool to walk away with it.”

As winners, the company will receive $5,000 to help grow their business.

Tiny Life Supply is a local business in Smithers run by co-founders Axel Whalen and Jake Daly that provides all the resources and appliances needed to build a Tiny Home.

“You can be trapped in your own bubble, focusing on your own business but an event like this is neat because you get to meet other people who are passionate about what they’re doing in other neighboring communities. We have really got a vibrant scene of young entrepreneurs and business people up here,” says Daly.

Pioneer Passive Homes, in Smithers owned by Nathan Murdock, was also a finalist.

Tiny Life Supply was one of four businesses announced as winners in Fort St. John on Thursday.

The Thrive North Business challenge is put on by Futurpreneur Canada and is designed to connect current and aspiring business owners to resources and support to help them develop and grow their businesses.

“Any other opportunities like this we will be putting our name in the hat, and I encourage anyone else with a small business or business idea to go and reach out, and when an opportunity like this comes up it is well worth it,” Daly says.