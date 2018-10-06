Stack of wood. Juniper. Can be used for background.

A local forestry company is providing free firewood to residents affected by the wildfires.

The firewood is available to be picked up 3 km down Keefe’s Landing Road at Murdoch Forest Service Road in Grassy Plains.

General Manager of Chinook Community Forest, Ken Nielsen said they thought this would be a good way to help people transition back into their homes.

“Ninety per cent of the people burn firewood to heat their houses. So being evacuated for most of the summer and then coming back to this fall when mother nature decided to throw us a pile of snow and rain and cold weather, everybody’s woodsheds were empty,” says Nielsen.

Close to 200 cords of firewood are provided by Chinook Community Forest.

Nielsen says the firewood is worth about $56,000 in lost revenue.

“It is free, take what you need in the short term there is a lot of people who need help,” Nielsen adds.