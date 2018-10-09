Smithers Town Council will be having their last meeting before the October 20th municipal election.

Council will be trying to address a number of issues before handing over the reigns over to the next council.

On the agenda for the night addressing storage needed for Bulkley Valley Museum.

Council will also be addressing a study on cannabis legalization and implementation and how to handle the licensing for businesses and cannabis.

Council will begin tonight’s meeting at 6:30PM from the Town Hall on Aldous Street.

For the full agenda, you can click here.