Despite the wet weather, a level three drought has been declared for the Northern region.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Resource Operations and Rural Development, stream flows in the central and northern regions of British Columbia are well below normal and continue to decline.

Because of this, the Upper Fraser East, Nechako and Peace regions are being elevated from drought level two, dry, to drought level three, very dry.

The Northwest, Upper Fraser West, Middle Fraser and the Central Coast regions are all currently at drought level three. The Stikine and Skeena-Nass regions remain at drought level four, extremely dry.

There is a risk of drought continuing into next year if freeze-up in these regions occurs before streams, soil moisture and groundwater levels recharge.

The Ministry says level three drought conditions call for “voluntary water-use reductions,” if those are not sufficient, they may consider regulating water usage under the Water Sustainability Act.

Residential, agricultural and industrial water users who are located within municipalities and regional districts are encouraged to observe local water conservation bylaws where they exist